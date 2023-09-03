Jude Bellingham matches Cristiano Ronaldo's untouched record against Getafe

Left Menu

Real Madrid's wonder signing Jude Bellingham matched Cristiano Ronaldo's long-standing record after scoring last minute-winner against Getafe. 

Real Madrid's wonder signing Jude Bellingham matched Cristiano Ronaldo's long-standing record after scoring last minute-winner against Getafe. His instinctive reaction allowed him to capitalize on the opportunity and keep Los Blancos' winning streak intact in La Liga this season.

Bellingham has now scored in his first four La Liga fixtures something that has only ever been done by the goal-scoring machine Ronaldo after he made the switch to Madrid from Manchester United in 2009. This season, Bellingham has found the net against Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo and Getafe on top of a brace away at Almeria. 15 years ago, Ronaldo struck the net against Villarreal, Espanyol, Deportivo la Coruna and got himself a double against Xerex.

In the post-match interaction, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti wasn't surprised to see how the young Englishman has fared in Spain since his arrival. "I'm not surprised by Bellingham's quality. What surprises me is that he has scored so many goals in the first few games. It's quite surprising for everybody and for him. He's a professional and he's very serious. The professionalism of the squad is at a high level and he has the example there. He's adapted very well and has gone on holiday with the rest of the young players. I think it's all good," Ancelotti said as quoted from the club's official website.

"He can get to 15 goals because he did it with Dortmund. He excels without the ball and doesn't give it away. He often gets into the box and breaks lines. He's in almost constant attacking movement and that's why he has scored all those goals," Ancelotti added. Bellingham will be eager to continue his excellent club form in national colours as the Three Lions take on Ukraine and Scotland on Saturday and Wednesday respectively. (ANI)

