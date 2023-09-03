All office bearers to continue as BCCI to hold AGM on September 25

All office bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will continue in their posts as the governing body is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on September 25 in Goa ahead of the ODI World Cup.

The last AGM of the BCCI was held in October 2022 and an SGM was held on May 27 this year and the first point on the agenda of the upcoming AGM would be to finalise the minutes of the meetings. The agenda for the upcoming meeting consists of a total of 18 points which also includes the appointment of the Ombudsman and the Ethics Officer as well as finalising the preparations for the World Cup, starting October 5. Also on the agenda is the appointment of the BCCI representative in the International Cricket Council (ICC), the appointments of the Cricket Committees, Standing Committees, and the Umpires Committee.

The BCCI AGM will also have the election and induction of two representatives of the general body, along with the induction of one representative of the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA), in the Governing Council of the IPL.

Also on the agenda is the adoption of the treasurer's report and the audited accounts for the year 2022-23 and the adoption of the annual budget for the year 2023-24.

