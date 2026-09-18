Trump's Bold Move: Meeting with Venezuela's Interim Leader

US President Donald Trump is reportedly setting plans to meet with Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, potentially as early as next week, according to Axios. This development marks a significant diplomatic engagement as the US continues its involvement in Venezuelan political affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 03:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 03:18 IST
Trump's Bold Move: Meeting with Venezuela's Interim Leader
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US President Donald Trump is strategically planning a meeting with Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, Axios reported on Thursday.

This meeting is expected to take place as soon as next week, signaling a potential diplomatic shift between the two countries.

This engagement illustrates the US's continued involvement in Venezuelan political affairs, highlighting the importance of reinforcing international relations.

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