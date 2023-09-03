Left Menu

Basketball-Hot-shooting Lithuania hand U.S. first World Cup loss

The United States suffered their first loss in the FIBA Basketball World Cup on Sunday, going down 110-104 to Lithuania in a quarter-final seeding game. Lithuania led all game long, building a 54-37 lead by halftime through three-pointers, second-chance points, and buckets from Team USA turnovers.

Lithuania led all game long, building a 54-37 lead by halftime through three-pointers, second-chance points, and buckets from Team USA turnovers. Seven Lithuanians scored in double-digits, led by Vaidas Kariniauskas' 15 points. Anthony Edwards of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves led the United States with 35 points.

Both teams came into the game after winning their previous four tournament games. Both teams have already qualified for the quarter-final which start on Sept. 5. Other countries through to the last eight include Germany and Slovenia.

Lithuania, ranked eighth in the world, go into the next stage with a perfect 5-0 record. FIBA's flagship event, co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, will run until Sept. 10.

 

