Rugby-France beef up security to deliver safe World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 14:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

France will deploy up to 7,000 security personnel across the country as part of measures to ensure safety during the Rugby World Cup, sports minister Amelie Oudea Castera said on Monday.

The World Cup starts with a much-awaited clash between France and New Zealand at Stade de France on Friday, but the situation around the venue will be heavily monitored well before the 9 p.m. kick-off. "It will be an outstanding moment of sport, this Rugby World Cup is set to be exceptional as France organises it alone for the first time," Oudea Castera told a press conference.

Between 5,500 and 7,000 security personnel would be mobilised, added Oudea Castera, who also promised smooth travel conditions for visiting fans at airports and train stations. "We have recruited 600 agents in airports to make it easier to go though customs and also reinforced the staff in the train stations," she added.

France, which will host the Paris Olympics next year, came in for heavy criticism over the chaos at last year's Champions League soccer final, which was delayed by 36 minutes after thousands of Liverpool supporters were unable to get into the Stade de France for the match against Real Madrid. French police were filmed using tear gas on fans, who complained of heavy-handed treatment as they were herded into pens outside the stadium.

