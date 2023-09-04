Lokesh Suji elected to IESF Membership Committee for 3-year term

The General Body of the International Esports Federation (IESF) has elected Lokesh Suji, Director of the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) and Vice-President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), to its esteemed Membership Committee on a three-year term. This election marks the first time that an Indian has become a part of the membership committee of the International Esports Federation.

The IESF is a global Esports organization working towards promoting Esports as a true sport beyond language, race, and culture barriers. Its Membership Committee is instrumental in upholding consistency, fairness, and excellence among its members. They enforce the federation's rules, promote integrity, and nurture unity within the Esports community. The committee also carefully assesses new member applications to maintain high standards and advance the global Esports mission. The elections for Suji's appointment were conducted during the recent Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) of the IESF on August 28 in Iasi, Romania, where out of the 70 voting and present members, a majority of 42 member countries voted in favour of his selection. As part of the membership committee, he will now leverage his vast experience and expertise to ensure a seamless execution of the process, contributing to a bright future for Esports within the IESF.

Vlad Marinescu, President of the IESF expressed his elation on Mr. Suji's election by saying, "We are thrilled to introduce Mr. Lokesh Suji as the newest addition to the IESF Membership Committee. Drawing from our extensive collaboration over the past few years, I possess unwavering confidence in his passion, capabilities, and commitment to advancing the global Esports community. Under Lokesh's leadership, ESFI has not only significantly contributed to raising Esports to a multi-sport status in India, but the nation has also achieved remarkable milestones on the global stage. His vision for promoting democratic and transparent processes seamlessly aligns with ours, making him an invaluable asset for propelling the growth of the IESF family. Lokesh epitomizes the essence of Indian culture, reflecting the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (World is one family)', which celebrates a world without boundaries and envisions global unity as one harmonious family." Lokesh Suji is a pioneer and well-respected figure in the Indian as well as global Esports industry and has showcased exceptional thought leadership throughout his tenure as the Director of ESFI and Vice-president of AESF. Under his guidance, ESFI has established a thriving ecosystem for Esports in India, contributing significantly to the official recognition of Esports as a multi-sport event by the Indian government.

Led by his vision, ESFI has successfully organized fair national qualifiers to select the athletes for representing the country at prestigious international events such as the World Esports Championships and Global Esports Games year after year. ESFI has been sending the Indian Esports contingent to major multi-sport tournaments such as the Asian Games 2018 where Esports was a demonstration event and the Commonwealth Esports Championships last year where the nation's talented athletes scripted history by clinching historic bronze medals in Hearthstone and DOTA 2 respectively. Additionally, ESFI will also be sending the 15-member contingent to compete at the upcoming Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou where Esports is debuting as an official medal sport.

"It is an honor to be elected to the Membership Committee of the IESF and be part of an organization that has been driving the global Esports movement forward for so long. This election is a testament to the dedication of ESFI and the growth of the Indian Esports community. I would like to thank all the members of the IESF for their continuous support and look forward to working with the committee to contribute to the growth and integrity of Esports on a global scale," said Mr Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) With this, India continues to expand its footprint in the global Esports landscape and establish itself as a powerhouse in the sport. Lokesh Suji's election to the IESF Membership Committee reflects his consistent commitment to Esports getting recognition as a legitimate and globally respected mainstream sport.(ANI)

