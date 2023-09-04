Left Menu

Asia Cup: Javagal Srinath officiating 250th ODI as match-refree

A former India fast bowler who finished with 236 wickets in 67 Test matches and 315 wickets in 229 ODIs, Srinath was a member of the team that reached the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2003. He became an ICC Match Referee three years later.

Javagal Srinath. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath, currently a part of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees is officiating in his 250th men's One Day International in the Asia Cup match between India and Nepal in Pallekele on Monday. A former India fast bowler who finished with 236 wickets in 67 Test matches and 315 wickets in 229 ODIs, Srinath was a member of the team that reached the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2003. He became an ICC Match Referee three years later, as per an ICC press release.

Srinath, who will become the fourth to reach the milestone of 250 ODIs as a match referee after Ranjan Madugalle, Chris Broad and Jeff Crowe, said he was privileged to have officiated in so many matches. Javagal Srinath: "It feels great to be reaching this milestone as a match referee. It has been 17 years on the circuit for me and quite unbelievable that I have now officiated in more ODIs than I played."

"I am privileged to be still associated with the game. I have had a wonderful run since my international debut as match referee in a Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo back in 2006 and will strive to do my best in the coming years," he added. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the ICC, the BCCI, my colleagues on the Elite Panel as well as near and dear ones who have been with me through this journey," concluded Srinath.

Sean Easey, ICC Manager of Umpires and Referees, congratulated Srinath on reaching the milestone. Sean Easey: "Srinath transitioned beautifully from player to match referee and we have been fortunate to have him on our elite panel. His experience and the respect that players have for him have been of immense value."

"It takes a lot of commitment and sacrifice to achieve sustained success such as this. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate Javagal for reaching this special milestone," he concluded. Javagal Srinath's career as ICC Match Referee at a glance:

-Became a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees in 2006-Refereed his first Men's ODI in 2006-Refereed in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2007-Refereed in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in 2009 and 2013-Refereed in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2021-Also Refereed in 65 Tests, 118 Men's T20Is and 16 Women's T20Is. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

