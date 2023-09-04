Left Menu

Rugby-Authorities back France decision to pick player convicted over racism

The Montpellier player, who admitted to acts of violence but denied making racist comments, has appealed. "I want to underline the government's efforts to eradicate racism in sport," French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea Castera told a press conference. "He has admitted to acts of violence but denies having made any racist comments." World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said rugby was an inclusive sport.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-09-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:08 IST
French authorities supported France national team coach Fabien Galthie on Monday over his decision to pick Bastien Chalureau, who in 2020 was convicted of a racially motivated assault, in his rugby World Cup squad. Chalureau was called up last Friday to replace the injured lock Paul Willemse.

Three years ago he was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence for "acts of violence committed because of the victim's race or ethnicity". The Montpellier player, who admitted to acts of violence but denied making racist comments, has appealed.

"I want to underline the government's efforts to eradicate racism in sport," French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea Castera told a press conference. On Sunday, she had said under French law he was presumed innocent while his appeal proceeds.

French Rugby Federation President Florian Grill said the judicial process had to be respected. "Racism has no place in rugby," Grill said. "He has admitted to acts of violence but denies having made any racist comments."

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said rugby was an inclusive sport. "It may not be easy to understand outside of France but since he's appealed the court's ruling, he is presumed innocent," he said.

France kick off their World Cup campaign against three-time champions New Zealand in Pool A on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

