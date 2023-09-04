Left Menu

Cricket-Edgbaston's Go Green game points way to sustainable future

"We want cricket to be around for a really long time and have to make this change." New Zealand's all-rounder Rachin Ravindra said Sunday's game should become the standard for the sport. "We see a lot of wastage at cricket grounds and I think the initiative that Edgbaston is coming up with is fantastic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-09-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:13 IST
Cricket-Edgbaston's Go Green game points way to sustainable future
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England hope that Sunday's T20 international against New Zealand can become the blueprint for a greener future for a sport threatened by the impact of climate change. The third match in the series at Edgbaston was trumpeted as a Go Green game with a range of measures designed to reduce its carbon footprint and encourage biodiversity.

Renewable energy was used to power the 25,000-seater stadium for the day, red meat was banned from the hospitality areas and car parks were shut with fans arriving on shuttle buses. A report published by The British Association for Sustainable Sport (BASIS) entitled "Hit For Six" warned that cricket is the most vulnerable field sport to a warming climate, be it because of floods or drought.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already adopted various measures while counties are getting involved with initiatives at grounds such as The Oval and Edgbaston while Lord's has been run off wind power since 2017. Sunday's Go Green game was an exception rather than the rule and making every fixture sustainable is the challenge.

"Someone has to be the first," Iain James, the ECB's head of facilities services -- part of the governing body's sustainability team -- told the BBC. "There is a footprint at cricket matches and Edgbaston are looking to address that. We need to see the learning before we can understand the rate we can all get there."

With cricket authorities keen to attract new audiences, the razzmatazz that accompanies T20 competitions like the ECB's Blast can look at odds with environmental messaging -- be it the erupting flames to greet a six, the 4 and 6 cards dished out to fans, which usually end up littering the streets, or fast food. Edgbaston addressed one of those conundrums by making each 4 and 6 card out of paper containing wildflower seeds, designed to be planted in back gardens or on balconies.

Other measures on Sunday included sustainable food packaging wrapped in seaweed and electric mowers preparing the pitch. A report will be compiled to highlight the exact carbon footprint of the fixture.

"Why wouldn't we do it?" Claire Daniel, Edgbaston's operations manager, told the BBC. "We want cricket to be around for a really long time and have to make this change." New Zealand's all-rounder Rachin Ravindra said Sunday's game should become the standard for the sport.

"We see a lot of wastage at cricket grounds and I think the initiative that Edgbaston is coming up with is fantastic. I'm excited to see what comes of it," he said. "It shows that if cricket can get it done then why not everyone else?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023