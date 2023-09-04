Left Menu

US Open: Bopanna-Ebden reach quarterfinals of men's doubles

In the QFs, the Indian-Australian pair will be in action against either the Dutch-British top seeds Wesley Koolhof-Neal Skupski or American pair Nathaniel Lammons-Jackson Withrow. 

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:56 IST
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
The men's doubles pair of India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden reached the quarter-finals of the ongoing US Open in New York on Sunday. As per the Olympics.com, the pair of Bopanna-Ebden defeated unseeded British pair of Julian Cash and Henry Patten in a hard-fought match by 6-4, 6(5)-7, 7-6(10-6) in a match that lasted two hours and 20 minutes.

In the QFs, the Indian-Australian pair will be in action against either the Dutch-British top seeds Wesley Koolhof-Neal Skupski or American pair Nathaniel Lammons-Jackson Withrow. Played on hard surfaces, the US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year. Earlier this year, Bopanna-Ebden had won championship titles on hard courts in Doha and Indian Wells. The pair also secured a semifinal finish in Wimbledon back in July.

However, in the mixed doubles competition, Bopanna lost his round of 16 match with Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi to USA's Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton by 6-2, 7-5 in just under an hour. Bopanna was India's only entry at the event. The 43-year-old Bopanna is the sole surviving Indian in the competition after men's doubles players, Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri, with different partners bowed out of the tournament in round one and Ankita Raina, Sumit Nagal, India's singles players, failed to advance past the qualifiers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

