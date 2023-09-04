Dahi Handi: Human pyramid process all about formation, timing and not layers, says Spanish expert

A Spanish human pyramid coach here to attend the 'Dahi Handi' festivities on September 7 said on Monday the process of forming it must involve a lot of safety and stress must be on timing rather than the number of layers.

Michal Ferret Miralles from Vila de Gracia in Barcelona also said the Janmashtami festivities in Mumbai are ''amazing'' and his trip here was to observe the methods employed by various 'Dahi Handi' mandals and give suggestions.

''The game should be held in a safe manner. The number of layers is not important. It is the manner in which you form the pyramid and the timing,'' he told PTI.

He also said the way human pyramids are formed in Mumbai and Spain, where it is an age-old tradition, are different and both can work together to promote the process worldwide.

''There is no competition between us (Mumbai and Spain). We do not want you to change your ways. We are here to guide and provide our expertise,'' said Miralles, who will be attending the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations organised by Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan and Pratap Sarnaik Foundation in Vartak Nagar.

Addressing a press conference, Sarnaik said Miralles and his team from Spain will be invited to take part in the 2024 edition of 'Pro Govinda' event.

It was started by the Maharashtra government this year and the first edition, with the top prize money of Rs 11 lakh, was held in Worli on August 31 and the plan is to make it an annual event.

'Dahi Handi' is a ritual in which teams of participants, called 'Govindas', form human pyramids to break a pot tied several feet from the ground. It was given the status of 'adventure sport' by the Eknath Shinde government in August last year.

