Three wushu players from Arunachal have got accreditation for Asian Games: sources

The three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, who were issued 'stapled visas' by the Chinese embassy for the World University Games in Chengdu in July, have got their accreditation from the Hangzhou Asian Games organisers, according to official sources.

Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu, all hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, were named in the 10-member wushu team for the Asian Games (September 23 to October 8) in Hangzhou, China.

''Yes, the IOA has got their accreditation,'' a top source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

On July 27, the trio were issued 'stapled visas' by the Chinese embassy here, which led to the entire wushu team pulling out of the World University Games in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

A former IOA official had earlier told PTI that the three players from Arunachal Pradesh are unlikely to face issues in the Asian Games, which are being held under the aegis of the Olympic Council of Asia, and not by any international federations.

The Asian Games and Olympics are held under the aegis of Olympic Council of Asia and International Olympic Committee, the top bodies of the Olympic movement in the continent and the world respectively.

In the past also, in case of events held under the aegis of the Asian or world governing bodies of a particular sport, China had issued 'stapled visas' to players from Arunachal Pradesh and they had to missed the competitions.

