Thailand’s Nattaya Boochatham becomes first bowler from associate nation to pick up 100 Wickets in WT20Is

Thailand spinner Nattaya Boochatham on Monday created history with a three-wicket haul during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier game against Kuwait. In the match, Boochatham finished with a figure of 3/3 to complete 100 wickets in T20Is, becoming the first player, male or female, from an Associate nation to get to the landmark in women's T20Is.

The Thailand off-spinner has been in incredible form in the Asia Region Qualifier, registering figures of 5/5, 2/2 and 3/3 in her last three matches. She is the 11th bowler in women's T20Is to get to 100 wickets. Megan Schutt with 128 wickets leads the list in women's T20Is.

Among bowlers with more than 100 women's T20I wickets, Boochatham is the only one with an average of less than 10. She has 101 wickets at an incredible average of 9.96 and an economy rate of 4.1. She is also the second-fastest to 100 wickets in women's T20Is after Ecclestone, who achieved the feat in 71 innings, one less than Boochatham.

The Thailand spinner is currently ranked 38th in the ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings and is the only Thailand bowler in the top 50 of the rankings. (ANI)

