HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Highlights of the eight day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 1720 VONDROUSOVA TRIUMPHS OVER STEARNS

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova continued her impressive run at the U.S. Open, with the Czech ninth-seed beating American Peyton Stearns (3)6-7 6-3 6-2. 1715 KEYS EASES PAST PEGULA

American 17th-seeded Madison Keys had little problem beating her compatriot, the third seed Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-3 in just over an hour. READ MORE

Sabalenka looks to march on at US Open with top ranking in the bag Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock

Swiatek bundled out of US Open, Djokovic marches on Ostapenko dumps defending champion Swiatek out of U.S. Open

With 'nothing to lose', Fritz guns for Djokovic upset at U.S. Open Djokovic enjoys drama-free win to reach U.S. Open quarters

Wozniacki says she is 'on the right track' despite U.S. Open exit Gauff into US Open quarter-finals after ending Wozniacki's run

Cirstea beats Bencic to reach first Grand Slam quarters in 14 years Shelton first through to quarters as action heats up at U.S. Open

Alcaraz passes test while Medvedev works U.S. Open graveyard shift 1510 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under mostly cloudy skies on Labour Day, with the temperature at around 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit). Champion Carlos Alcaraz continues his title defence when he faces Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round on Monday, while second seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Daria Kasatkina.

There's also an all-American clash between Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)