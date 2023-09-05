Basketball-Serbia rout Lithuania in World Cup quarter-finals
Lithuania had won bronze in 2010 by beating Serbia 99-88 and came into Tuesday's game on a high after handing the United States their first loss of the tournament loss on Sunday. The U.S., the highest-ranked team left, play 10th-ranked Italy at 1240 GMT as they bid for a record sixth world title.
Serbia beat Lithuania 87-68 in the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday with Bogdan Bogdanovic, who also plays for the Atlanta Hawks, leading the scoring with 21 points. Following a tight opening quarter, Serbia tightened the screw in the second, limiting Lithuania to 13 points - their lowest tally in any quarter of a World Cup game since 2019.
Serbia, who had won their previous 13 games when leading by double digits at halftime, entered the break up 49-38 and the sixth-ranked team built a 25-point lead with six minutes to go. Lithuania had won bronze in 2010 by beating Serbia 99-88 and came into Tuesday's game on a high after handing the United States their first loss of the tournament loss on Sunday.
The U.S., the highest-ranked team left, play 10th-ranked Italy at 1240 GMT as they bid for a record sixth world title. On Wednesday, Germany play Latvia and Canada meet Slovenia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany must adapt research practices in light of Chinese threat -minister
Germany set to miss net zero by 2045 target as climate efforts falter
UPDATE 1-Germany set to miss net zero by 2045 target as climate efforts falter
Ukrainian and Serbian presidents hold 'good' and 'open' talks
Ukraine's Zelenskiy has 'fruitful' talks with Serbian president