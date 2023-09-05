Left Menu

Protea keeper de Kock to retire from ODIs after World Cup in India

The left-handed batter was rested from the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia which South Africa lost 0-3. But, he is expected to feature in the five-match ODI series against Australia, starting September 7. De Kock played 54 Tests and scored 3300 runs with a best knock of 141 not out.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-09-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 18:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock will retire from ODI cricket after the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India.

The announcement of de Kock's impending retirement from ODIs was made by Cricket South Africa (CSA) in 'X', formerly Twitter. ''Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from ODI cricket following the conclusion of the ICC @cricketworldcup in India,'' the CSA wrote.

De Kock's decision to retire came minutes after CSA named a 15-member South Africa squad for the World Cup, to be led by Temba Bavuma.

The ODI World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

The 30-year-old de Kock stunned the cricketing world in December 2021 by announcing his sudden retirement from Test cricket, insisting that he wants to spend more time with his young family. The left-handed batter was rested from the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia which South Africa lost 0-3. But, he is expected to feature in the five-match ODI series against Australia, starting September 7. De Kock played 54 Tests and scored 3300 runs with a best knock of 141 not out. He also represented South Africa in 140 ODIs and 80 T20 Internationals, amassing 5966 and 2277 runs respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

