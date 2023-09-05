National Karting Championship: Yatharth Gaur emerges victorious in tight final

Nine-year-old Yatharth Gaur of Leap Frog Racing dished out a brilliant performance to take a hard-fought victory in the finals of the Micro Max category in the second round of the FMSCI National Karting Championship 2023 held at Meco Kartopia. Yatharth, the Class 5 student of Manav Rachna International School in Faridabad, turned turtle after an accident in Heat 2 but showed immense resilience to bounce back and take second place behind Darsh Nawalgaria in the 10-lap race in the Pre-finals.

The very competitive Micro Max class had 15 entries and saw some tight battles while the Junior Max and Senior Max races were dominated by Bengaluru boys Peregrine's Ishaan Madesh (Juniors) and Birel Art's Abhay M (Seniors) who won both races. In the Pre-final of the Junior class, Oman-based Shivali Sinha, took a creditable second place while another girl, Shriya Lohia, completed the podium. Both the races were won by Ishaan Madesh. In the Senior class, Akshat Mishra got a double podium while Adithiya Arvind came second in the Finals and Aditya Patnaik took a podium in the Pre-finals. Abhay M won a double.

Provisional Results: Senior Max: Final (15 laps): 1. Abhay M (Bengaluru) 15:41.242; 2. Adhithiya Arvind (Chennai) 15:45.203; 3. Akshat Mishra (Bengaluru) 15:47.146.

Pre-Final (14 laps): 1. Abhay M (Bengaluru) 12:55.990; 2. Akshat Mishra (Bengaluru) 12:56.906; 3. Aditya Patnaik (Mumbai) 12:57.189). Junior Max: Final (14 laps): 1. Ishaan Madesh (Bengaluru) 13:02.503; 2. Nikhilesh Raju (Bengaluru 13:07.837; 3. Hunner Singh (Gurugram) 13:12.693.

Pre-Final (12 laps): 1. Ishaan Madesh (Bengaluru) 11:07.976; 2. Shivali Sinha (Oman) 11:10.220; 3. Shriya Lohia (Sundernagar) 11:10.651. Micro Max Final (12 laps): 1. Yatharth Gaur (Faridabad) 12:18.082; 2. Rehan Khan R (Chennai) 12:19.615; 3. Eshanth Vengatesan (Chennai) 12:23.383.

Pre-Final (10 Laps): 1. Darsh Nawalgaria (Bengaluru) 10:10.924; 2. Yatharth Gaur (Faridabad) 10:11.074; 3. Zephaan Ardeshir (Mumbai) 10:11.256.(ANI)

