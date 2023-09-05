Taekwondo Premier League opening season's second leg to start on December 5

The second leg of Taekwondo Premier League Season 1 will be held from December 5 to December 7 this year in Mumbai. The organisers announced this on the occasion of International Taekwondo Day on September 4, revealing that this one will be a mix of foreign and Indian stars. For the first time in the history of the sport, the teams will also have men and women in the mix, making for an even more exciting format.

"The second leg of TPL-1 will see competition among players in the weight category of 55.1 to 60.9 kgs for men and 48.1 to 53.9 kgs for women," Mr Duvvuri Ganesh, founder-director of the Taekwondo Premier League, declared. "The first leg, which was in the 58.1 to 67.9kg weight class, was a huge success, encouraging us to add this chapter to the League," he added. The Mumbai leg will have 12 teams in the fray, with several celebrities and well-known businessmen stepping in as owners.

Among them are former Miss India and Miss Asia-Pacific Sristi Rana (Haryana Hunters), popular diamond businesswoman Ruchita Mittal (Maharashtra Avengers), hospitality entrepreneur Shilpa Patel (Bengaluru Ninjas), Global Sports owner Shyam Patel, Chairman of iMark Developers Allu Venkat Reddy (Hyderabad Gliders), social activist of international repute Vijay Bhansali (Gujarat Thunders) and 2006 Mr India Bijit Gogoi (Assam Heroes), a release said. Venkata K Ganjam, TPL co-founder and director, pointed out that the league's main aim was to create a robust year-long taekwondo calendar. "Our goal is to provide a platform for every serious taekwondo player in the country. Our series of leagues will be in different weight categories. These will also be held regularly so that the sport gains in popularity quickly," he said.

Grand Master M Jayant Reddy, also a Co-founder with 28 Guinness Book Records said, "All taekwondo lovers are delighted to see a new platform for the players. TPL-1 was highly competitive and the players made the most of it."(ANI)

