Harry Brook still in contention to force his way into England's ODI World Cup squad

England's young batter has another opportunity to prove his case for inclusion in the 15-man squad for the World Cup, following his inclusion in the four-match ODI series against New Zealand. Since Brook got snubbed from England's ODI World Cup squad, he has shown his worth in The Hundred scoring an unbeaten century and hitting 43* and 67 in their first two T20Is against the Kiwis.

If he continues to replicate his recent performances, the likes of Jason Roy, Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone will be a bit worried about their position in the team. After the right-handed batter missed out on the provisional squad of the World Cup, England's white ball coach Matthew Mott lauded the youngster's attitude and said to Sky Sports, "When you are leaving the calibre of players out of these squads, it just shows how strong the domestic competition is. I think we all listen to the criticism and everyone is entitled to an opinion, that is the beauty of our game."

Mott further went on to define the quality of Brook that impresses him most about the young English batter. "What I am most impressed with is his response since missing out and that is what great players do. There is a lot to play out before we pick that first 11 to play New Zealand in India and we have always said it is a provisional squad. Everyone will have the opportunity to show what they have got," Mott added.

England's squad for ODI against NZ: Jos Buttler (c), Gus Atkinson, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran.(ANI)

