Left Menu

Soccer-Messi, Haaland, Mbappe nominated for Ballon d'Or, Putellas misses out

Seven-time winner Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last December, their first triumph since 1986. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who won the UEFA award for the best men's player on Thursday, and Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe are also among the nominees.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 00:30 IST
Soccer-Messi, Haaland, Mbappe nominated for Ballon d'Or, Putellas misses out

Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi was among the nominees for the prestigious men's Ballon d'Or trophy announced by organisers France Football magazine on Wednesday. Seven-time winner Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last December, their first triumph since 1986.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who won the UEFA award for the best men's player on Thursday, and Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe are also among the nominees. Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, who has won the women's award for the past two years, was not nominated this year.

Chelsea duo Sam Kerr and Millie Bright were among the 30 female nominees, along with Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, who helped Spain to World Cup glory last month. The awards for the best men's and women's player in the world will be presented on Oct. 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global
4
India's G20 focus on inclusivity helped earn respect of other nations: Deloitte

India's G20 focus on inclusivity helped earn respect of other nations: Deloi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023