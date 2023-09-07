Rugby-Springboks have better balance and depth than in 'bonus' 2019 triumph

If winning a Rugby World Cup is a squad effort then South Africa are better placed than most to retain their title with strength in depth across the park and much of the experience gained in lifting the trophy four years ago retained.

South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus previously revealed that the squad selected for their 2019 World Cup triumph was really with this year's tournament in France in mind and their victory was a "bonus". "When we were appointed as coaches (in 2018), we started thinking about 2023. 2019 was a bonus, but 2023 was always our big plan. We were looking at our squad age and when the guys were going to mature," Erasmus told "Inside the Boks", a South African Rugby Union documentary series.

While they have lost some players to injury along the way – flyhalf Handre Pollard and centre Lukhanyo Am the most notable – they have depth in all positions far beyond what they enjoyed in Japan four years ago. The team selected for their Pool B opener against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday, with their now standard ‘Bomb Squad’ 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench, sees no drop-off in quality between starters and replacements, potentially giving head coach Jacques Nienaber the ’80-minute game’ he craves.

"I definitely think we have more depth than we had in 2019," Nienaber told reporters. "We have nine players participating in their third Rugby World Cup and a whole lot in their second." For many teams the bench split would be a huge risk and expose their backline in the case of injuries but Nienaber said he has forwards who can fill a role among the backs if necessary.

"That’s why we went for a 6-2 split on the bench – we have players who have that ability to play there if they have to, but that would be delving into tactical stuff (that I don’t want to give away). If that should happen, we will adapt." Nienaber has certain fundamentals he believes are important against top test nations and the Springboks have been evolving their depth to deliver on those from the first minute to the last.

"Rugby is always going to stay the same," he said. "You have to get possession to score points and for that you will need proper set-pieces, then you will need momentum when you attack. "Then when you defend you must contain them. There’s the kicking game in between. If you’re not getting momentum, you’re not getting quick ball, you exchange it for territory, kick the ball away and put pressure on them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)