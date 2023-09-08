Left Menu

US Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden storm into final, defeat five-time Grand Slam champions

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian duo won the tennis match 7-6(7-3), 6-2 in one hour and 34 minutes at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York. Mahut and Herbert are five-time Grand Slam champions.

ANI | Updated: 08-09-2023 09:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 09:27 IST
US Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden storm into final, defeat five-time Grand Slam champions
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden (Image: Twitter/ SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and Australian partner Matthew Ebden stormed into the US Open 2023 men's doubles final after beating Frenchmen Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight sets in the semi-finals on Friday. The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian duo won the tennis match 7-6(7-3), 6-2 in one hour and 34 minutes at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York. Mahut and Herbert are five-time Grand Slam champions.

"When we held after saving a break point to avoid going down a double break in the first set, that was really important. We got some great energy from the crowd. Back in the final 13 years later for me, so I'm very happy," Bopanna said as quoted by Olympics.com. Bopanna will be contesting his career's second Grand Slam final, both incidentally at the hard court major. He had reached the men's doubles final of the 2010 US Open with Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, which the duo lost to the Bryan brothers.

A 2017 French Open mixed doubles champion, Bopanna is yet to win a major men's doubles title. At 43 years and six months, Bopanna also became the oldest player to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era. He beat the record of Canada's Daniel Nestor, who was 43 years and four months old when he played in a major final at the 2016 Australian Open.

In the US Open 2023 men's doubles final on Friday, Bopanna and Ebden will play third seeds Rajeev Ram of the USA and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Ram and Salisbury are two-time US Open men's doubles defending champions. So far this year, Bopanna and Ebden have won two titles – the Qatar Open in February and the Indian Wells in March. The duo also made the Wimbledon semi-finals in July. At the Indian Wells, Rohan Bopanna became the oldest tennis player to win the ATP Masters 1000 title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
2
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Astellas withdraws lawsuit challenging Medicare drug price negotiation plans and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Aste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023