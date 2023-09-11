Left Menu

Perth Scorchers rope in Amy Jones as overseas signing in WBBL 

The 30-year-old joins captain Sophie Devine and compatriot Danni Wyatt as the Scorchers’ third primary overseas player signing for the upcoming campaign.

Amy Jones (Photo: England Cricket/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Perth Scorchers have completed their overseas signing as the team roped in England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones for the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The 30-year-old joins captain Sophie Devine and compatriot Danni Wyatt as the Scorchers' third primary overseas player signing for the upcoming campaign.

Jones' prized signature was secured via 'direct nomination', which made her unavailable for selection in Sunday's inaugural WBBL Draft. An elegant right-hand bat and silky wicketkeeper, Jones returns to Perth after representing the club 32 times from WBBL|04 to WBBL|06.

In 51 WBBL appearances (including 19 with Sydney Thunder), she has tallied 938 runs at 23.45, including six half-centuries. Jones has also earned 174 caps for England across all formats, scoring 3044 runs since her debut in 2013. In addition, her 156 dismissals rank her second all-time for her country.

Most recently, she scored 163 runs at 32.60 The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix, where she appeared alongside Scorchers' skipper Devine. Fellow recruit Wyatt was that competition's leading run-scorer for champions Southern Brave, piling on 295 at 32.77.

"When a player of Amy's quality became available via direct nomination for WBBL|09, we jumped at the opportunity. Amy brings versatility and international experience to our playing group and will be a key member of our middle order. She is also a great leader around the group and formed excellent relationships in her previous stint with the Scorchers. We can't wait to welcome Amy back to Perth this season," Perth Scorchers WBBL head coach Becky Grundy was quoted as saying by Perth Scorchers. The Scorchers will open their season with a two-match road trip against Hobart Hurricanes on October 20 at the UTAS Stadium and Brisbane Heat on October 22 at the North Sydney Oval, before returning home to host Hobart on October 25 at the WACA Ground. (ANI)

