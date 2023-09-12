Left Menu

Subroto Cup football to take place from September 19

In the sub-junior boys category, Heirok Higher Secondary School, Imphal Manipur are the previous editions winner.The 62nd Subroto Cup will be historic given that it will be played in Bengaluru for the first time.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru has been added to the list of host cities for the upcoming edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, to be held from September 19 to October 23 at three venues.

The oldest national inter-school football tournament was earlier held in Delhi and Gurugram.

While the Under-17 junior boys and girls tournaments will be held in Delhi-NCR, the Under-14 sub-junior boys competition will be played at the ASC Centre, the Air Force School, Jalahalli and the Air Force School, Yehalanka in Bengaluru.

In Delhi-NCR, the matches will be played at the Ambedkar Stadium, Tejas Football Ground (Delhi), Subroto Football Ground (Delhi) and the GD Goenka School (Gurugram).

A total of 109 teams from 27 states and Union Territories will participate in three categories. Teams from Bangladesh and Nepal will add foreign flavour with over 180 matches scheduled to be played.

Pilgrim Higher Secondary School, Dimapur (Nagaland) are the defending champions in the junior boys tournament, St Patrick's School, Gumla (Jharkhand) are the reigning champions in junior girls category. In the sub-junior boys category, Heirok Higher Secondary School, Imphal (Manipur) are the previous edition's winner.

''The 62nd Subroto Cup will be historic given that it will be played in Bengaluru for the first time. It has been our desire to spread the reach of this tournament to more corners of the country,'' said Air Marshal RK Anand, vice-chairman Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society.

