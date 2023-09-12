Cyclist Nathan van Hooydonck hospitalized after car accident

Cyclist Nathan van Hooydonck was hospitalized Tuesday after he became unwell while driving his car and got involved in a car crash, his team said.

The Jumbo-Visma team said it could not confirm media reports that the 27-year-old Belgian rider was in critical condition.

The Dutch team said its rider was undergoing further medical examinations in an unspecified hospital "where he is receiving good medical care." Van Hooydonck has been a member of Jumbo-Visma since 2021, providing key support to leaders Wout van Aert and Primoz Roglic.

