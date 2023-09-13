Left Menu

Soccer-Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England

That's it, to come back stronger." Tottenham, under new manager Ange Postecoglou, are second in the Premier League. The Australian last month backed Richarlison, who joined from Everton last year for a reported 60 million pounds ($74.95 million) including add-ons, to find the net regularly despite his struggles in front of goal.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:53 IST
Soccer-Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England

Tottenham Hotspur's misfiring forward Richarlison said he will seek psychological help on his return to England after shedding tears when he was substituted during Brazil's 5-1 thrashing of Bolivia last Friday. The 26-year-old Brazilian was photographed crying on the bench after being taken off 71 minutes into the 2026 World Cup qualifier in Belem.

The striker, who has scored only four goals in 40 games for his Premier League side, told Brazilian newspaper O Globo that he had been through a "turbulent time off the pitch" over the last five months but the storm had passed. "Now things are right at home. People who only had an eye on my money have walked away from me," he explained. "Now things will start to flow and I'm sure I'll have a good run at Tottenham and make things happen again.

"I'm going to return to England and seek psychological help, from a psychologist, to work on my mind. That's it, to come back stronger." Tottenham, under new manager Ange Postecoglou, are second in the Premier League.

The Australian last month backed Richarlison, who joined from Everton last year for a reported 60 million pounds ($74.95 million) including add-ons, to find the net regularly despite his struggles in front of goal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023