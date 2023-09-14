Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal CEO Venkatesham to step down next year

He will leave with the club enjoying a resurgence under manager Mikel Arteta, having finished second behind Manchester City in the Premier League last season and qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. "The board is fully supportive of Vinai's desire to pursue his next challenge," Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 20:05 IST
Soccer-Arsenal CEO Venkatesham to step down next year
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal's CEO Vinai Venkatesham will step down next summer, the Premier League team announced on Thursday. Venkatesham joined Arsenal in 2010 and was appointed managing director in 2018, after Ivan Gazidis left to join AC Milan, before being named CEO in 2020.

"This was a tough decision, but it is time to pursue another challenge. Now is not the time for goodbyes as I remain focused until my last day and supporting a seamless transition," Venkatesham said in a statement. He will leave with the club enjoying a resurgence under manager Mikel Arteta, having finished second behind Manchester City in the Premier League last season and qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

"The board is fully supportive of Vinai's desire to pursue his next challenge," Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke said. "Whilst it is business as usual with everyone focused on the season ahead, we'd like to take this moment to thank him for his contribution and long service...

"Change and succession is something the club is well prepared for. The board remains committed to our strategy and will address leadership change as we continue to drive the club forward." Arsenal, who are in fifth place two points behind leaders Manchester City, visit Everton on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023