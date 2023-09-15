Soccer-Everton acquired by U.S. private equity firm 777 Partners

Everton have been sold to 777 Partners, the struggling Premier League club said on Friday, with the U.S. private equity firm taking over from Farhad Moshiri in a deal reportedly worth more than 550 million pounds ($685 million).

Everton narrowly avoided relegation from the top flight in each of the last two seasons and are currently 18th in the standings without a win in four games this season. ($1 = 0.8041 pounds)

