Soccer-Everton acquired by U.S. private equity firm 777 Partners
Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 14:46 IST
Everton have been sold to 777 Partners, the struggling Premier League club said on Friday, with the U.S. private equity firm taking over from Farhad Moshiri in a deal reportedly worth more than 550 million pounds ($685 million).
Everton narrowly avoided relegation from the top flight in each of the last two seasons and are currently 18th in the standings without a win in four games this season. ($1 = 0.8041 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Farhad Moshiri
- U.S.
- Premier League
- Everton
Advertisement