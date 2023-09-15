Left Menu

Sagar Dangi finishes sixth in Rio World Cup

Sagar Dangi shot 157.4 in the final and was the lone Indian to make it to the top eight stage. Italian Federico Maldini won gold in the event.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 15:59 IST
India shooter Sagar Dangi (Image: NRAI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

India's Sagar Dangi finished sixth in the Men's 10m Air Pistol on Thursday, day one of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage, currently underway in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The 21-year-old shot 157.4 in the final and was the lone Indian to make it to the top eight stage. Italian Federico Maldini won gold in the event.

A 16-member Indian team is taking part in the Rio World Cup in as many as seven Olympic events. The other gold of the day went to Armenia in the Women's 10m Air Pistol, where India had no representative. Sagar shot 581 in the 60-shot qualification round to finish second in the 62-strong field. Among the other Indians vying for medals, Shravan Kumar shot 576 to finish 15th while Saurabh Chaudhary shot 572 to take the 30th spot. Kedarling Uchaganve, competing for ranking points only, shot 576.

Friday will see the mixed team competitions where India has a team fielded in the Mixed Team Air Rifle event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

