AITA felicitates India star Bopanna ahead of his Davis Cup farewell tie

According to AITA release, the 43-year-old veteran player made history last week when he became the oldest player to compete in a Grand Slam doubles final at the US Open.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 16:19 IST
Image Credit: ANI
All India Tennis Association (AITA) felicitated star India player Rohan Bopanna here on Friday for his great contribution to Indian tennis. According to AITA release, the 43-year-old veteran player made history last week when he became the oldest player to compete in a Grand Slam doubles final at the US Open.

Bopanna and Australian partner Matthew Ebden stormed into the final after beating Frenchmen Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight sets in the semi-finals. However, Bopanna-Ebden faced defeat in the final of the US Open with two-time defending champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury. The felicitation ceremony was attended by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain, India Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal, who is also the Executive Committee Member of the Indian Olympic Association, AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar and other AITA officials.

Bopanna is preparing for his final Davis Cup appearance during India's World Group II tie against Morocco scheduled at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow on Saturday and Sunday. Morocco players were also present at the felicitation ceremony.

Teams:India: Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund, Digvijay Pratap Singh, Yuki Bhambri, Rohan BopannaCaptain-Rohit Rajpal Morocco: Elliot Benchetrit, Yassine Dlimi, Adam Moundir, Walid Ahouda, Younes Lalami LaaroussiCaptain-Mehdi Tahiri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

