Rugby-Fiji primed for do-or-die Wallabies blockbuster

Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui said his team had tried to put the heartbreak of losing to Wales behind them as they turn their attention to the do-or-die Pool C clash against Australia at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard this weekend. Semi Radradra dropped a late pass with the tryline at his mercy as the Flying Fijians narrowly lost the dramatic opener against the Welsh, leaving them almost certainly needing a win on Sunday to make the knockout stages for the fourth time.

"We did our review and got out of it what we need to do better against the Wallabies," Raiwalui told reporters in Bordeaux after naming his team on Friday. "I think Eddie (Jones) will have them firing for the match and we're looking forward to a great occasion, two teams who like to play rugby, play with ball carriers and strike weapons so it should be a good match."

Radradra has been moved from inside centre to the left wing to make way for try scorer Josua Tuisova in the midfield alongside captain Waisea Nayacalevu. "It's a do-or-die game this week for us, so that's our mentality this week," said Nayacalevu, who scored another of Fiji's tries against the Welsh.

"We take Australia seriously and we've prepared well this week for the game on Sunday." In other changes to the backline, Jiuta Wainiqolo comes in on the right wing for Selestino Ravutaumada and Simione Kuruvoli replaces Frank Lomani at scrumhalf.

"Frank pulled up quite sore after the match and we've had the philosophy since the beginning of the campaign that everyone is here to play," Raiwalui said. "Simione is a great player as well, so he gets the chance this weekend and Frank will come off the bench."

Raiwalui made one change to his pack with Levani Botia starting at openside flanker and Lekima Tagitagivalu, another of Fiji's try scorers against Wales, switching to blindside. Fiji came into the tournament with high hopes after sweeping this year's Pacific Nations Cup and beating England for the first time in one of their warm-up matches.

On Sunday, they will face a Wallabies matchday squad featuring six players born in Fiji, or with Fijian heritage. "We're proud of all Fijians that play all over the world," said Raiwalui, a former Wallabies assistant coach who was born in New Zealand and schooled in Australia.

"Some have had to go overseas to find opportunities but we're proud of all our brothers whether they play for Fiji or Australia or other countries." Team:

15-Ilaisa Droasese, 14-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu, 12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Semi Radradra, 10-Teti Tela, 9-Simione Kuruvoli, 8-Viliame Mata, 7-Levani Botia, 6-Lekima Tagitagivalu, 5-Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 4-Isoa Nasilasila, 3-Luke Tagi, 2-Sam Matavesi, 1-Eroni Mawi Replacements: 16-Tevita Ikanivere, 17-Peni Ravai, 18-Mesaki Doge, 19-Temo Mayanavanua, 20-Albert Tuisue, 21-Frank Lomani, 22-Vilimoni Botitu, 23-Vinaya Habosi

