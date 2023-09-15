Cricket-NZ's Southee suffers thumb fracture, World Cup campaign in doubt
"An x-ray has confirmed that Tim Southee dislocated and fractured a bone in his right thumb while attempting to take a catch in the 14th over of the 1st innings," NZC said in a statement. "A timeline for his recovery will be established tomorrow when he undergoes further assessment." NZC added that batter Finn Allen, who also picked up an injury while on the pitch as a substitute fielder, had been "cleared of any fracture or break". New Zealand trail England 2-1 in the series.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee's World Cup participation is in doubt after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said he had fractured a bone in his right thumb while fielding during the fourth and final one-day international against England on Friday. "An x-ray has confirmed that Tim Southee dislocated and fractured a bone in his right thumb while attempting to take a catch in the 14th over of the 1st innings," NZC said in a statement.
"A timeline for his recovery will be established tomorrow when he undergoes further assessment." NZC added that batter Finn Allen, who also picked up an injury while on the pitch as a substitute fielder, had been "cleared of any fracture or break".
New Zealand trail England 2-1 in the series. They next take on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, which Southee was rested for. Following their series against Bangladesh, New Zealand will face defending champions England in their opening game at the 50-overs World Cup in India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Treasury Secretary Yellen to travel to India to attend G20 Summit
US NSF invested nearly USD 150 million in India in last 5 years through over 200 projects
Biden hopes Xi Jinping attends G20 Summit in India
Indian American arrested in New Jersey in USD 13 million tech fraud
“New chapter in political and economic cooperation”: North Macedonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs on his first India visit