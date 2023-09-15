Left Menu

"Players demanded Walker could not leave": Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola revealed that the players insisted Kyle Walker stay at the club after he was heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League Champions this summer. 

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:35 IST
Pep Guardiola (Photo/Manchester City). Image Credit: ANI
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola revealed that the players insisted Kyle Walker stay at the club after he was heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League Champions this summer. Walker has played a pivotal role in the success that Manchester City have enjoyed over the past five years. He is considered to be one of the most decorated players in City's history, winning 15 major trophies since his arrival in 2017.

His time at the club seemed as if it had come to an end as Bayern Munich were heavily linked with Walker. But he decided to stay and signed a contract extension on Thursday. While speaking in the pre-match press conference Guardiola talked about the importance of Walker and said, "Kyle is an important figure for us. Not just the Club, the players demanded he could not leave. At the end he decided to stay with his wife and family. It is really important for us.

"I spoke with mates and lots of people and they told me Kyle cannot leave. He has qualities you can't find across the world. He can control the best wingers on the planet, who can do better than him? He's getting better on the ball year by year and after he will compete with Haaland to score goals. He scored against Ukraine so be careful Erling," Guardiola added. After signing a contract extension Walker expressed his hunger to lift more trophies and Guardiola agrees with him.

"His mind is there and here in the pitch. In terms of genetics, few players I've seen like him. They are unique. As much as he enjoys and is stable in his life it will not be a problem," Guardiola said. Manchester City will be in action against West Ham United on Saturday at the London Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

