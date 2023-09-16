Washington Sundar called as back-up for Axar Patel ahead of India's Asia Cup final clash
India will play Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup title clash on Sunday in Colombo.
By Vipul Kashyap Spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been called as a back-up for all-rounder Axar Patel ahead of India's Asia Cup title clash against Sri Lanka on Sunday, as per the Board of Control for Cricket in Indi (BCCI) sources.
During India's final Super Four Asia Cup clash against Bangladesh, Axar received a blow to his hand while batting. However, the team management has not taken a final call regarding Axar's status for the final yet. Axar has played in two matches during the tournament so far, having scored 68 runs at an average of 34.00, with the best score of 42 against Bangladesh, which went in vain during a run-chase of 266 runs. He has also taken a wicket.
If Sundar is drafted into the team, he will be extremely useful with his left-arm batting and right-arm off-breaks. He has played 16 ODIs for India, taking 16 wickets and scoring 233 runs in nine innings with one fifty. (ANI)
