Left Menu

Washington Sundar called as back-up for Axar Patel ahead of India's Asia Cup final clash

India will play Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup title clash on Sunday in Colombo. 

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 13:23 IST
Washington Sundar called as back-up for Axar Patel ahead of India's Asia Cup final clash
Washington Sundar. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

By Vipul Kashyap Spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been called as a back-up for all-rounder Axar Patel ahead of India's Asia Cup title clash against Sri Lanka on Sunday, as per the Board of Control for Cricket in Indi (BCCI) sources.

During India's final Super Four Asia Cup clash against Bangladesh, Axar received a blow to his hand while batting. However, the team management has not taken a final call regarding Axar's status for the final yet. Axar has played in two matches during the tournament so far, having scored 68 runs at an average of 34.00, with the best score of 42 against Bangladesh, which went in vain during a run-chase of 266 runs. He has also taken a wicket.

If Sundar is drafted into the team, he will be extremely useful with his left-arm batting and right-arm off-breaks. He has played 16 ODIs for India, taking 16 wickets and scoring 233 runs in nine innings with one fifty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023