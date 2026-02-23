Left Menu

India's Tactical Tussle: Axar Patel's Benching Sparks Debate

In a surprising move, India benched vice-captain Axar Patel in favor of Washington Sundar for a match against South Africa, raising questions about team hierarchy. Coaches justified the decision as strategic, emphasizing match-ups with South Africa's left-handers. However, the loss and minimal impact of Sundar led to scrutiny over selection choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-02-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 09:11 IST
India's Tactical Tussle: Axar Patel's Benching Sparks Debate
Axar Patel
  • Country:
  • India

India's choice to bench vice-captain Axar Patel in their crucial Super Eight match against South Africa has ignited discussions regarding internal team dynamics. The decision, explained by assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate as purely tactical, has raised eyebrows following India's 76-run defeat.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak noted that the reasoning for choosing Washington Sundar over Patel was strategic, citing South Africa's lineup, which included three left-handed batsmen. The coaches assured that the decision did not reflect any diminished role for Patel within the squad.

While the move was intended to leverage Sundar's off-spin against left-handers, key dismissals by Bumrah altered match plans. Despite the controversy, Ten Doeschate emphasized that such selection challenges are routine in tournament settings, urging focus on future matches.

TRENDING

1
The Political Saga of Mukul Roy: From TMC's Architect to BJP's Strategist

The Political Saga of Mukul Roy: From TMC's Architect to BJP's Strategist

 India
2
World Bank Commits $1.2bn to PNG Jobs and Reform Plan

World Bank Commits $1.2bn to PNG Jobs and Reform Plan

 Papua New Guinea
3
Record 235 Nurses Funded for Prescribing Training

Record 235 Nurses Funded for Prescribing Training

 New Zealand
4
David Miller's Masterclass: South Africa's Strategic Triumph

David Miller's Masterclass: South Africa's Strategic Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

Rapid urbanization puts pressure on Africa’s smart city ambitions

AI set to power autonomous 6G systems

AI and big data boost cities’ carbon unlocking efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026