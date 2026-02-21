BCCI's Vision for Blind Cricket: Inclusive Growth and Global Success

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled a comprehensive support system for the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI). This initiative, announced on Saturday, seeks to enhance opportunities through international exposure, home series assistance, and venue access.

Recognizing the remarkable accomplishments of visually impaired cricketers from India, who have secured multiple men's World Cup titles and a historic victory in the inaugural women's World Cup, the BCCI aims to further bolster these successful teams. In a statement, BCCI President Mithun Manhas highlighted the pride these achievements bring to the cricket community.

Under this new framework, the BCCI will support both men's and women's blind cricket teams by providing international travel aid for two overseas tournaments yearly and ensuring quality facilities for home series. This initiative underscores the BCCI's commitment to inclusive growth, enhancing infrastructure, and expanding opportunities for Indian blind cricketers.