BCCI's Vision for Blind Cricket: Inclusive Growth and Global Success

The BCCI has announced a support framework for the Cricket Association for the Blind in India, focusing on international exposure, home series assistance, and venue access. This initiative aims to empower visually impaired cricketers and promote inclusive growth, reinforcing India's success in blind cricket on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled a comprehensive support system for the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI). This initiative, announced on Saturday, seeks to enhance opportunities through international exposure, home series assistance, and venue access.

Recognizing the remarkable accomplishments of visually impaired cricketers from India, who have secured multiple men's World Cup titles and a historic victory in the inaugural women's World Cup, the BCCI aims to further bolster these successful teams. In a statement, BCCI President Mithun Manhas highlighted the pride these achievements bring to the cricket community.

Under this new framework, the BCCI will support both men's and women's blind cricket teams by providing international travel aid for two overseas tournaments yearly and ensuring quality facilities for home series. This initiative underscores the BCCI's commitment to inclusive growth, enhancing infrastructure, and expanding opportunities for Indian blind cricketers.

