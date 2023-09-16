Left Menu

World Wrestling Championship: Abhimanyu enters quarterfinals

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 16-09-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 19:11 IST
World Wrestling Championship: Abhimanyu enters quarterfinals
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Three Indian free-style wrestlers fell by the wayside, losing their second-round bouts on the day one of the UWW World Championships, with only the 70kg grappler Abhimanyu entering the quarterfinal here on Saturday.

Abhimanyu, the bronze-medal winner at the U23 World Championships in June and ranked 26th in the world, first upset Ukrainian world No.7 Ihor Nykyforuk 19-9 by effecting a victory by fall (VFA) before defeating Moldova's Nicolai Grahmez 13-2 (technical superiority) to secure a place in the quarters.

He will, however, run into world No.2 from the United States, 28-year-old Zain Allen Retherford, runner-up at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade last year.

The World Championships here is a 2024 Paris Olympic qualification tournament. India is competing in the global event under the United World Wrestling (UWW) flag after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was suspended for failing to hold elections in the time-frame given by the world body.

Abhimanyu was in great form in the first round against the higher ranked Nykyforuk, finishing the contest in 5 minutes, 41 seconds.

The referee stopped the contest 2.41 minutes into the second three-minute session, after Abhimanyu had also dominated the first three-minute session, taking a 5-0 lead.

Akash Dahiya (61kg) despite beginning on winning note, defeating his Moldovan opponent Leomid Colesnic, with the referees giving an overwhelming 10-5 verdict in the Indian's favour, lost his pre-quarterfinal contest to Uzbekistan's world No.6 Jahongirmirza Turobov.

Dahiya, ranked 21st here, was no match for Turobov, gold medallist at the 2021 Asian Championships, with the Ukrainian earning a victory by fall (7-4).

In the 86kg free-style category, grappler Sandeep Mann got the better of Dejan Mitrov of North Macedonia with a win by technical superiority (10-0), but was no match for Lin Zushen in the second round of qualification losing 0-11 with the referee declaring the Chinese winner on technical superiority with nearly 45 seconds remaining in the contest.

India's 125kg grappler Sumit, after an easy first-round qualification outing against Japanese Taiki Yamamoto, whom he beat 3-1, lost his pre-quarterfinal contest to a far superior opponent in Poland's Robert Baran. The seeded seventh Polish wrestler is a silver medallist at the European Championships besides being a quarterfinalist at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, was just too good for the Indian, securing a 'win by decision' VPO 3-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023