Left Menu

Rugby-Wales forced into late change against Portugal

Wales were forced into a late change minutes before kick-off of their Rugby Word Cup Pool C fixture against Portugal in Nice on Saturday as Jac Morgan came into the side for Tommy Reffell, who appeared to be injured in the warm-ups.

Reuters | Nice | Updated: 16-09-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 21:26 IST
Rugby-Wales forced into late change against Portugal
  • Country:
  • France

Wales were forced into a late change minutes before kick-off of their Rugby Word Cup Pool C fixture against Portugal in Nice on Saturday as Jac Morgan came into the side for Tommy Reffell, who appeared to be injured in the warm-ups. No official reason was forthcoming for the change, but coach Warren Gatland has parachuted his co-captain straight into the matchday 23 and left his replacement loose-forward Taine Basham on the bench.

Wales are seeking back-to-back wins after a tense 32-26 victory over Fiji in their pool opener. This is the first match of the tournament for Portugal, who are returning to the World Cup after a 16-year absence. Updated Wales team: 15. Leigh Halfpenny, 14. Louis Rees Zammit, 13. Mason Grady, 12. Johnny William, 11. Rio Dyer, 10. Gareth Anscombe, 9. Tomos Williams, 1. Nicky Smith, 2. Dewi Lake, 3. Dillon Lewis, 4. Christ Tshiunza, 5. Dafydd Jenkins, 6. Dan Lydiate, 7. Jac Morgan, 8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16. Ryan Elias, 17. Corey Domachowski, 18. Tomas Francis, 19. Adam Beard, 20. Taine Basham, 21. Gareth Davies, 22. Sam Costelow, 23. Josh Adams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023