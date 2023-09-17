Rugby-Fiji upset Australia to throw Pool C wide open
Fiji threw the outcome of Rugby World Cup Pool C wide open with a 22-15 win over Australia on Sunday, in the first upset result of the tournament in France. Fiji opened up a 22-8 lead with 12 minutes left before Suli Vunivalu reduced the deficit with a try for Australia, for whom Mark Nawaqanitawase also scored a first-half try.
Fiji threw the outcome of Rugby World Cup Pool C wide open with a 22-15 win over Australia on Sunday, in the first upset result of the tournament in France. Fiji, who had lost narrowly to Wales in their opening game, are now in line for a spot in the knockout stages, leaving Australia needing to beat the Welsh and setting up the prospect of a nail-biting tussle to decide the top two places in the pool.
Simione Kuruvoli kicked four first-half penalties to give Fiji, better known for their running rugby, a 12-8 lead at the break and a Wallaby defensive error allowed Josua Tuisova to score a try early in the second half. Fiji opened up a 22-8 lead with 12 minutes left before Suli Vunivalu reduced the deficit with a try for Australia, for whom Mark Nawaqanitawase also scored a first-half try.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
France will soon ban disposable vapes under an anti-smoking plan, prime minister says
France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more
France's waning influence in coup-hit Africa appears clear while few remember their former coloniser
Zelenskiy says he struck key deal on pilot training in France