Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:22 PM ET/6:22 PM GMT

- - - - NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Today's games: (all times ET)

Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m. - -

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) to play vs. Chargers Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is listed as active for Sunday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers in Nashville, Tenn. FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-LAC-INACTIVES, Field Level Media

- - Packers RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson inactive vs. Falcons Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Christian Watson and left tackle David Bakhtiari were ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons. FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-GB-INACTIVES, Field Level Media - - Report: Browns WR Amari Cooper unlikely to play vs. Steelers Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is considered unlikely to play in Monday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN reported on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-COOPER, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL Top 25 poll story Field Level Media will provide a Top 25 poll story shortly after it is released at 2 p.m. ET FOOTBALL-NCAAF-TOP25POLL, Field Level Media

- - - - MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Phillies provide 'positive update' on health of Charlie Manuel The Philadelphia Phillies provided some good news in regard to the health of former manager Charlie Manuel, who suffered a stroke on Saturday. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-MANUEL, Field Level Media - -

Today's games: (all times ET) Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m. Texas at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m. - -

PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) Next-day game previews move ASAP after today's game coverage is complete. "Early preview" indicates advance should move by ~7 p.m. ET. Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. - - - - WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Sun's Stephanie White named WNBA Coach of the Year Stephanie White of the Connecticut Sun has been named the 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year.

BASKETBALL-WNBA-CONN-WHITE, Field Level Media - - Today's games: (all times ET) G2: Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m. G2: Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

- - - - GOLF Today's events: Champions -- Sanford International PGA -- Fortinet Championship

- - - - TENNIS Today's events: ATP -- Davis Cup Finals group stage WTA -- Osaka, Japan; Guadalajara, Mexico

- - - - MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Today's games: (all times ET) Portland at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m. - - - -

MOTORSPORTS Carlos Sainz wins Singapore Grand Prix, halts Max Verstappen's run Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, snapping Max Verstappen's record streak of 10 straight Formula One victories. AUTORACING-F1-SAINZ-VERSTAPPEN, Field Level Media - - - -

- - - -

