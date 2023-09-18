Sharma finishes 36th as Ryan Fox wins BMW PGA in Wentworth

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded 2-under 70 in the final round to finish tied 36th at the BMW PGA Championship here. Sharma, who was at one time in danger of missing the cut after a first round 73, on Sunday shot rounds of 73-69-71-70 for a total of 5-under for the week, where he had 16 birdies but also gave away one double and nine bogeys.

Sharma rose one spot to 48th on the Race to Dubai standings from, where the Top-50 will qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November. Last year Sharma was 29th.

It has been a season, where Sharma has produced some great finishes like T-7 at Abu Dhabi and Irish Open and a career-best T-8 at the Open at Royal Liverpool, which was also the best by an Indian.

Ryan Fox birdied the last to win the BMW PGA Championship by one shot and claim a maiden Rolex Series victory.

The New Zealander entered the day at Wentworth Club three shots off the lead and overcame a triple-bogey on the difficult third to claim the title. The 36-year-old picked up two birdies on the front nine to turn in 36 and then came home in 31. He birdied the par-five 18th from six feet after laying up for a closing 67, to finish at 18-under, one clear of home favourites Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai.

A tie for third at last week's Horizon Irish Open represented his best finish of 2023 and Fox now enters the history books as the first Kiwi winner of this event and follows in the footsteps of Major-winning countryman Michael Campbell, who won at the prestigious Surrey venue in the 2005 World Match Play Championship. He also moves to third in the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex.

World number three Jon Rahm was 16-under after a 68, one ahead of Ryder Cup team-mate Viktor Hovland and two clear of Tommy Fleetwood.

Four time Major champion Rory McIlroy made a charge through the field with a closing 65 and finished at 13-under alongside Australian Adam Scott and England's Callum Shinkwin.

