Soccer-Montreal midfielder Miljevic's contract terminated by MLS after investigation

The decision by MLS follows media reports last week that Miljevic was suspended from a Quebec indoor amateur league for striking another player after a heated exchange. Miljevic had allegedly used a false name to play three games in the amateur league, which is a violation of his MLS contract.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 01:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 01:27 IST
CF Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic's contract was terminated by Major League Soccer on Monday for "conduct detrimental to the league" and for violating his standard player agreement. The decision by MLS follows media reports last week that Miljevic was suspended from a Quebec indoor amateur league for striking another player after a heated exchange.

Miljevic had allegedly used a false name to play three games in the amateur league, which is a violation of his MLS contract. "Following an investigation, Major League Soccer has terminated the contract of CF Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic for engaging in conduct detrimental to the league and violating his Standard Player Agreement," MLS said in a news release.

CF Montreal and Miljevic were not available to comment. Miljevic, born in Miami to Argentine parents of Croatian descent, originally joined CF Montreal in August 2021 after leaving Argentine top-flight side Argentinos Juniors.

In 2023, Miljevic saw limited action with Montreal and recorded one assist in 124 minutes across eight games.

