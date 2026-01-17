Ergo Next Insurance Stakes a Claim in U.S. Soccer with Inter Miami Partnership

Ergo Next Insurance announced a significant multi-year partnership with Major League Soccer's Inter Miami to bolster its presence in the United States. The agreement will see Ergo Next Insurance's branding featured prominently on training apparel and around the new stadium, helping to increase brand visibility.

Inter Miami, co-owned by soccer icon David Beckham, recently extended its contract with star player Lionel Messi until 2028 and is set to open its new stadium in April. This partnership represents Ergo's first foray into U.S. sports agreements, highlighting the company's strategic expansion efforts.

Ergo Group AG, which became the sole owner of Next Insurance last year, is leveraging these initiatives to cement its position in the dynamic U.S. market, particularly as anticipation builds for the upcoming World Cup co-hosted by North America countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)