Ergo Strikes Major Partnership with Inter Miami Boosting U.S. Presence

On Saturday, Ergo Next Insurance entered into a multi-year partnership with MLS Cup winners Inter Miami, as announced by Ergo Group AG. The collaboration aims to solidify Ergo's footprint in the United States and enhance brand visibility.

The agreement with Inter Miami, which includes World Cup champion Lionel Messi, allows Ergo Next Insurance's logos on team training apparel and stadium signage at Miami Freedom Park. Xavier Asensi, President of Business Operations at Inter Miami, expressed pride in being chosen by global brands looking to expand in the U.S.

Owned partly by David Beckham, Inter Miami has extended Lionel Messi's contract to 2028 and will inaugurate a new stadium on April 4. This marks Ergo's first significant sports agreement across the Atlantic as it relaunches Next Insurance to target small U.S. businesses. The partnership supports their strategic market expansion goals.

