AFC General Secretary holds discussion with KSFA on development of football

A high-powered delegation of the Asian Football Confederation led by the General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John, came to Bengaluru on Monday and held a discussion with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Karnataka State Football Association officials regarding the development of the game in the state. Apart from the AFC General Secretary, other dignitaries present on the occasion were the AIFF Vice President and KSFA President NA Haris, the AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran, the AIFF Deputy Secretary General Satyanarayana M and the AFC Director of Communication Ravi Kumar, as per AIFF's release.

The KSFA along with its key stakeholders, gave a short presentation on the development of football in the state of Karnataka in the past five years. While speaking during the occasion, the AFC General Secretary said in the release, "KSFA is led by an energetic leader and a team that has worked hard to set the right foundation for the growth and development of football. The regulations and governance policies, along with the opportunities given, all show that football here is heading in the right direction."

He further said, "This is the first time we have seen a team come out on a festival holiday and spend time with us. It shows the commitment they have to the game. We, the AFC, are trying to make football the number one game in Asia, and commitment like this shows we will achieve this soon." Welcoming the AFC General Secretary, the AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran said, "It is a matter of great pleasure and pride to have Datuk Seri Windsor John among us here in Bengaluru. That he has come down to this southern city of India to discuss the development of state football and provide his valuable guidance is ample testimony to his commitment to taking the game to every nook and corner of the continent.

"I am confident that we shall immensely benefit from his vast experience of 35 years in football administration. AFC and the AIFF have enjoyed a close bond for many years, and I am confident the relationship will be further strengthened. After this, the honourable AFC General Secretary will also visit the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. His visit will do yeomen service to football in these states and Indian football in general," Prabhakaran further said. Before this, the AFC delegation arrived at Bangalore Football Stadium in the afternoon and witnessed the ongoing BDFA Super Division match. Soon after, they were escorted onto the pitch to unveil the TVS Zest 110 scooter, which was to be awarded to the Player of the League for the Karnataka Women's League. (ANI)

