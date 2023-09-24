Rugby-England coach sees new options after three flyhalves test

England coach Steve Borthwick said playing three flyhalves for part of Saturday's 71-0 thrashing of Chile had brought a new dimension to his side that he could deploy again in future.

After a more conservative approach in wins over Argentina and Japan, focused on George Ford's kicking game, England threw off the shackles, running in 11 tries with Marcus Smith starting at fullback and helping provide the spark they have lacked. Borthwick praised his team for getting past a tricky first 20 minutes as the tries then flowed before Ford came off the bench as flyhalf and captain Owen Farrell shifted to centre, with Smith starting for the first time at fullback.

"As I've been saying for quite a long period now I think this squad is packed full of talent and it's packed full of different options. I think you saw it today," Borthwick told a news conference after their third victory in Pool D. "To be able to change that in the game to then have Owen, George and Marcus on the pitch I thought brought another dimension. So it certainly gives options for the future."

The England coach also praised 20-year-old man of the match Henry Arundell, who equalled an England record of five tries. "He's a fantastic finisher. The message to him was to bring his point of difference onto the pitch and back himself and he certainly did that," Borthwick said.

Saturday's victory means England have taken a decisive stride towards the quarter-finals. They are top on 14 points and can only be denied a knockout berth if they lose to Samoa and results conspire to produce a three-way tie, when points difference would be decisive.

The England coach did not give hints on his team for their next test against the Samoans in two week's time, insisting the Chile match should not be viewed as a try out of reserves but instead as proof of the depth of England's squad. He said the players would now be given a few days off and then return as a full and fit 33 now that flanker Tom Curry's two-match suspension has ended.

