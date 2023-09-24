Bhullar finishes third and Rashid fourth in Taiwan

Gaganjeet Bhullar played a solid final round, but it was not enough to win the TPC Yeangder Championship as he ended in sole third place while Rashid Khan finished in tied-fourth place. Bhullar, who was bogey free in his third round, dropped just one shot in fourth successive round in the 60s, as he compiled 3-under 69 for a total of 19-under, which still fell five short of the winner Poom Saksansin of Thailand, whose final round 66 gave him a total of 24-under.

The 2022 champion, Travis Smyth (67) was second at 21-under.

Making it a good week for India was Rashid, whose cards of 70-66-66-68 gave him a total of 18-under.

Karandeep Kochhar (71) finished at 11-under and T-20, while S Chikkarangappa (69) was -27. Ajeetesh Sandhu (68) was T-32 at 9-under, while Veer Ahlawat (72) was T-37 at 8-under. Khalin Joshi, who will play the Asian Games next week, carded 72 was T-47 and Viraj Madappa (71) was 5-under and T-52. Yuvraj Sandhu (74) finished T-60.

Bhullar who had four birdies, including on the 18th against one bogey on the 17th, registered his third Top-6 finish following T-6 at DGC Open in March and T-5 at St. Andrews Bay Championship in July.

He birdied the fourth, 10th, 13th and the 18th and his sole bogey came on the 17th.

For Rashid, the T-4 place was his best since the runner-up finish at the DGC Open in March. Rashid dropped an early bogey on second, but three birdies on the trot from the third to the fifth and two more on eighth and tenth indicated a fine round. A bogey on the 11th was neutralized by a birdie on the 15th.

