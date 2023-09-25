Jharkhand's St Patrick's to take on GSSS Haryana in Subroto Cup final

Defending champions St Patrick's School of Jharkhand will lock horns with GSSS Alakhpura, Haryana in the final of the 62nd Subroto Cup Junior Girls (U17) international football tournament, here on Tuesday.

In the first semifinal, Rishika scored the decisive goal for GSSS Alakhpura to edge past Ananda Purna School of Science of Manipur to make the final. Later in the day, St Patrick's beat Home Mission School of Mizoram 2-0 in the second semifinal. GSSS Alakhpura, who have won the tournament twice in 2015 and 2016, had beaten Lohit Dikrong HSS of Assam 1-0 in the quarterfinal.

St Patrick's have scored as many as 39 goals so far, which is the highest in the competition. In the quarterfinal, they beat Tripura Sports School 5-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)