Left Menu

Jharkhand's St Patrick's to take on GSSS Haryana in Subroto Cup final

Defending champions St Patricks School of Jharkhand will lock horns with GSSS Alakhpura, Haryana in the final of the 62nd Subroto Cup Junior Girls U17 international football tournament, here on Tuesday.In the first semifinal, Rishika scored the decisive goal for GSSS Alakhpura to edge past Ananda Purna School of Science of Manipur to make the final.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:28 IST
Jharkhand's St Patrick's to take on GSSS Haryana in Subroto Cup final
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Defending champions St Patrick's School of Jharkhand will lock horns with GSSS Alakhpura, Haryana in the final of the 62nd Subroto Cup Junior Girls (U17) international football tournament, here on Tuesday.

In the first semifinal, Rishika scored the decisive goal for GSSS Alakhpura to edge past Ananda Purna School of Science of Manipur to make the final. Later in the day, St Patrick's beat Home Mission School of Mizoram 2-0 in the second semifinal. GSSS Alakhpura, who have won the tournament twice in 2015 and 2016, had beaten Lohit Dikrong HSS of Assam 1-0 in the quarterfinal.

St Patrick's have scored as many as 39 goals so far, which is the highest in the competition. In the quarterfinal, they beat Tripura Sports School 5-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023