Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-PSG should take action over homophobic chants says French Sports Minister

Paris St Germain should make a formal legal complaint against their fans responsible for homophobic chants during the Ligue 1 game against visiting Olympique de Marseille at the weekend, France's Sports Minister Amelie Oudea Castera said on Monday. During the 4-0 win over their rivals at the Parc des Princes, PSG supporters in the Boulogne kop were heard celebrating with homophobic chants aimed at Marseille and a lot of the home crowd clapped along.

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev reaches Chengdu final

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany will meet unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin in the Chengdu Open final in Chengdu, China. Zverev saved all five break points and fired nine aces in a 6-3, 7-6 (2) semifinal win on Monday against No. 3 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria. Zverev is chasing his first hard-court title since the Nitto ATP Finals in November 2021.

Doping-US figure skater Zhou slams anti-doping system's failures ahead of Valieva hearing

The global anti-doping system is "failing athletes", American figure skater Vincent Zhou said on Monday ahead of Russian Kamila Valieva's doping case, which will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) from Tuesday to Friday. Russian Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in December 2021 but the result was only made known on Feb. 8, 2022 a day after she helped her team win gold at the Beijing Olympics.

Soccer-Spain's women players ready to stick to football after ending boycott, says Bonmati

Spain's women players want to "just stick to football" after they ended their boycott of the national team that started after former Spanish Federation (RFEF) boss Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips following their World Cup triumph, midfielder Aitana Bonmati said. UEFA Women's Player of the Year and World Cup MVP Bonmati acknowledged that she and her team mates are relieved that they can now concentrate on their day job following "an exhausting" month-long standoff that ended last Wednesday after the RFEF agreed to make "immediate and profound changes" to its structure.

Soccer-Rapinoe brings the curtain down on her fabled international career

Olympic champion and two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe took her final bow in international football after the U.S. beat South Africa 2-0 in a friendly on Sunday in the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago. The relentless 38-year-old striker was crucial to both of her team's goals, providing the long pass to Alex Morgan that set up Trinity Rodman's goal and taking the corner that Emily Sonnett headed into the back of the net.

Motor racing-Verstappen must wait but Red Bull have their title double

Red Bull were able to celebrate their second Formula One title double in a row in Japan at the weekend, even if Max Verstappen must wait until October to be confirmed as a triple champion. The team's sixth constructor's championship in their 19 year existence was secured at Suzuka, despite Mexican Sergio Perez failing to finish, after Verstappen dominated from pole position.

Tennis-Rybakina withdraws from Pan Pacific Open

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Monday pulled out of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, days after slamming the WTA for the introduction of performance byes at the tournament. Byes are usually awarded to top-seeded players, but performance byes allow for players who have played well in the previous week to move directly into the second round of the following tournament.

Soccer-Tigres president killed after Colombian team's home loss

The president of Colombian second division club Tigres FC, Edgar Paez, was shot dead following his team's defeat on Saturday, the club have announced. The 63-year-old was returning home by car with his daughter after the 3-2 home loss to Atletico FC when he was killed by two men on a motorbike close to the stadium, local media reported.

Golf-Europe captain Donald relishing return of Ryder Cup roar

Europe suffered their worst Ryder Cup defeat two years ago at a hostile Whistling Straits but captain Luke Donald believes the energy of the home crowd in Rome can be a decisive factor in reclaiming the trophy this week. Former world number one Donald was one of Padraig Harrington's vice captains in 2021 as the United States romped to a 19-9 victory in a match sadly lacking European fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soccer-Canada look to deliver Jamaica knockout punch and book Olympic ticket

Canada's national women's team will be looking to deliver the knockout punch when they meet Jamaica in front of a sellout home crowd on Tuesday and claim their ticket to next year's Paris Olympics. With Jamaica on the ropes following a 2-0 defeat in Kingston, Olympic champions Canada return home for the second leg in control of their own destiny but coach Bev Priestman warned her players not to get complacent. let their foot off the gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)