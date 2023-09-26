Fencing: Bhavani Devi bows loses to superior Chinese rival in quarter-final
One win shy from a maiden Asian Games medal, Bhavani Devi managed three touches in the first period of the quarterfinals.But her Chinese opponent was superior as she took an 8-3 lead and needed just seven more touches to qualify for her successive semi-final at the continental showpiece.
Star Indian fencer Bhavani Devi's impressive run at the Asian Games came to an end in the quarterfinals, suffering a 7-15 loss to local favourite Yaqi Shao in the women's sabre individual category here on Tuesday. One win shy from a maiden Asian Games medal, Bhavani Devi managed three touches in the first period of the quarterfinals.
But her Chinese opponent was superior as she took an 8-3 lead and needed just seven more touches to qualify for her successive semi-final at the continental showpiece. Bhavani managed four more touches in the second period but that proved to be insufficient.
The fencer, who makes 15 touches first in a knock-out round, is adjudged winner and Shao sealed the issue in the second period without breaking a sweat. Semifinalists are assured of at least a bronze medal in fencing, and the Tokyo Olympian would consider herself 'unlucky' pitted against the 2018 Asian Games silver medallist in the last-eight.
''I know this athlete is strong, because I've trained with her many times. But I think in the beginning the referee wasn't right and I lost control of things a bit,'' Bhavani said. ''I was a little bit disappointed because we train together. I think it was also my mistake that I didn't come back to my own actions, but fencing is so fast and you have to decide (things) quickly.'' In pursuit of a maiden Asian Games medal in fencing, the 30-year-old out-skilled all her five opponents to top the pool that gave her a bye to the pre-quarters where she overwhelmed Tonkhaw Phokaew 15-9.
She started off by beating her Singapore rival Juliet Jie Min Heng 5-2, and then out-skilled Saudi Arabia's Alhsna Alhammad 5-1.
Against Karina Dospay, the Asian Championships bronze medal-winning Indian prevailed 5-3. In her last two pool fixtures, she easily beat Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova and Roksana Khatun of Bangladesh by identical 5-1 margins to top the pool. India will next compete in epee women and men foil team events. ''I'm really happy with what I'm doing in my career. I know it's not easy for athletes like me to come to lots of competitions, (so) you need to make something of it. Its (been) good, but I want to go further. Now I have to try and qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games - I hope I can make that,'' she said.
